Pets with Potential: Meet Missy

Last week, we introduced you to Aspen, a rabbit who sadly lost her sister and best friend. We have good news for you! She has been adopted and is with a family who already had a rabbit named Ben. He is another bunny who had been in the Humane Society of Chittenden County.

Today you are meeting Missy, an energetic three and a half year old pup. She came to the humane society when her owner unfortunately lost their housing and was no longer able to care for her. Missy arrived with a sister who was adopted a few days ago. Now, it's Missy's turn to find a new home.

Missy would probably benefit from a home that would give her daily exercise, mentally and physical exercise. She's done really well with a dog, so having a dog friend would really help her, but really any type of exercise she might do well with.

Missy's a really great dog. She would do well with other dogs that are just as playful as her. She might do well with cats or small animals, she's also had experience with those as well. Missy has also lived with children and infants.