Pets with Potential: Meet Molly

Gouda news for animal lovers! Two pairs of the mice at the Humane Society of Chittenden County have found their forever home! The rest of the critters are hoping for cheddar luck getting adopted this week.

Channel 3's Christina Guessferd went back to the shelter to meet this week's Pet with Potential, a groovy gal named Molly who's packed with flower power.

The 2-year-old spayed female is part of the Humane Society's Woofstock, in which you can adopt community dogs for half the cost of the usual fee. Saturday and Tuesday are the last days to take advantage of the special.

Meet Molly and the other pups of Woofstock at the shelter between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday.