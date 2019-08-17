Pets with Potential: Meet Nanook

Last week, we introduced you to Dyno, a senior cat. He was not adopted, but you can still visit him at the Chittenden County Humane Society.

This week, Olivia Lyons introduces you to Nanook, a nine year old dog who is very high energy.

Nanook is a senior dog who was brought to the shelter when his owners were moving and couldn't bring him along. He is used to being in a country setting, so being in the city has been a challenge for him.

He would do best in a quieter area with a lot of land for him to run around and play on.

Nanook has done well with kids, but a slow introduction would be best. He also needs a family who is willing to respect his space, since he is older, he likes to have his own personal space from time to time. He has done very well with cats. Nanook also lived with dogs, but he is a bit reactive, especially when he is on his leash.

He is a vocal dog, he especially enjoys barking at other dogs. It is usually just his way of saying hello and if he is on a leash, wishing he could be closer with them.

Overall, he will make a great family pet.