Pets with Potential: Meet Peaches

Peaches is a 15-year-old, female cat. She was originally found as a stray, but spent almost her entire life with one family.

She is a lover of attention, pets and treats, so she would make a really great companion.

She has been a solo cat for about 15 years now, so it is unknown how she could do with other animals.

Peaches is looking for a home that doesn't have a lot going on. She just wants to hang out and chill. She did live with children, but they tend to stress her out. As a senior cat, she prefers a quieter lifestyle, so maybe older children that can respect her space, but no young children.