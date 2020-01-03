Pets with Potential: Meet Penny and Oliver

This week's Pets with Potential are Penny and Oliver.

Penny and Oliver

The duo arrived at the Humane Society of Chittenden County together. They don't have to go home together, but they do like each other very much.

Penny and Oliver are a very special case because the other cats that arrived with have already been adopted. Their coats are a little bit rougher and coarser than the average cat's silky coat. So they're very unique.

The Humane Society is starting them on a diet trial to rule out any specific food allergies and they are doing well.

They're both incredibly friendly. They've done really well with other cats. They've never lived with dogs, but they might do just fine.

The Humane Society is hoping for a home looking for one or two unique cats to add to their crew. And somebody who can give them lots of love because they have a lot of love to share.

If you're interested in meeting Penny and Oliver, you can meet them on Saturday at the Humane Society of Chittenden County from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

