Pets with Potential: Meet Rafiki

Once again we have good news with a former Pet with Potential. Last week's playful pup, 4-year-old Rue, has been adopted!

This week we are at the Humane Society of Chittenden County to try to find a home for a Rafiki, a dog whose previous owner could no longer care for him.

"He is one handsome dog, that's for sure," Customer Care Manager Triana Kozak said about 4-year-old Rafiki.

Kozak said he'd be a great family pet, but though he has lived with other dogs before and done well with some, he'll need a slow introduction.

"He is a little uncomfortable with some certain dogs," Kozak said. "We're not willing to rule out other dogs, because we know he's lived with them before, but we'll definitely introduce him to them here."

Rafiki is an alum of the foster program through HSCC, which temporarily places him with a family. Kozak said the pup gets especially anxious in a kennel, which is why they hope to find him a home as soon as possible.

"You don't get to exercise as much. Rafiki is definitely a very active dog, so he would benefit from an active home," Kozak said.

Meet any of the pets for adoption at the Humane Society Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.