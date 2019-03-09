Pets with Potential: Meet Ru

Last week's Pet with Potential, Finian, is still looking for his forever home! This couch potato loves to snack and relax. He's hanging out at the Humane Society of Chittenden County, ready to cuddle up to a new companion.

Our Christina Guessferd went back to the shelter to meet this week's Pet with Potential -- a playful pup who is anything but RU-ful.

Ru is a four-year-old spayed female who's been at the shelter for a few months.

"We don't understand why she's still here because she's adorable," Customer Care Manager Triana Kozak said. "From what we've heard she's incredibly cuddly, as well. She's just waiting for the right family to come around."

Kozak said Ru would make the perfect addition to a family with other dogs and children.

"She really enjoys being with people. As soon as your crouch down, she's right on your lap and wants to sit with you," Kozak said. "Although she's well into her 70 lbs, she thinks she's about 15 lbs."

As warmer weather approaches, Kozak said Ru would make a great outdoor companion.

"If you're looking to do some hiking, some swimming, maybe -- all of that fun stuff that comes with warmer weather. I think she'd be a really great fit for that home," Kozak said.

If you'd like to meet Ru, she'll be at the Humane Society between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday.