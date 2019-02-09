Pets with Potential: Meet Sally

Great news! Last week's Pet with Potential, Fysher, has been adopted! But don't worry, there's still plenty of fish (and dogs) in the sea.

Our Christina Guessferd went back to the Humane Society of Chittenden County to meet a southern belle named Sally who'll make the perfect addition to any home here, up North.

"The bottom line is: this is a nice dog. She is awesome," Animal Care Manager Devon Krusko said. "You'll see her playing with her ball all by herself, throwing it up in the air."

Sally is a silly, playful, energetic pup who will make a great companion for the active Vermonter. Krusko said the self-sufficient, 2-year-old American shelter dog came to the shelter from Louisiana.

"Down South you have so many really adorable and adoptable dogs, and what they have going on there is a high intake of them and not enough space and not enough adopters," Krusko said.

Kursko said Sally loves playing with other dogs and people. She lived with a cat in one of her past homes, as well.

"So we think she's going to be easy to fit into most any home," she said.

Krusko is confident Sally will get adopted quickly, so if you'd like to snatch her up , head to the Humane Society between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday.