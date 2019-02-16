Pets with Potential: Meet Spike

Last week's Pet with Potential, Sally, has found her forever home! And she wasn't the only nature lover at the Humane Society of Chittenden County looking for the perfect outdoor playground.

Our Christina Guessferd went back to the Humane Society of Chittenden County to meet Spike, a furry feline itching for adventure.

Customer Care Manager Triana Kozak said Spike is a very adventurous cat who loves exploring the outdoors.

"The reason he couldn't stay where he was at was he was finding a playground setting in people's gardens," Kozak said. "But he is definitely the kind of cat who would really enjoy going back outside and exploring more of Vermont."

Kozak said the shelter always give tips on how to successfully introduce a cat to an outdoor setting, and because Spike has already experienced that freedom, he should take to the new accommodations fairly quickly.

"Definitely keep him indoors for at least a couple of weeks so he gets settled with his new family," Kozak said. "He knows this is where I get fed, my bed is here, all of my friends are here. And then when he starts to get comfortable in that setting you can start to let him outside gradually."

Kozak said it's important he always has identification on, like a collar and name tag.

"He is micro-chipped, which is amazing. So, as soon as he does go home, that would be linked to all of the adopter's information."

If you'd like to give Spike a home where he can explore the outdoors, head to the Humane Society Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.