Pets with Potential: Meet Sweetie

Sweet and sour makes a yummy combination, and it can also make for a great cat companion! Channel 3's Christina Guessferd meets this week's Pet with Potential at the Humane Society of Chittenden County.

"She's definitely a special case," Triana Kozak said of Sweetie.

Kozak explained the 6-year-old female likes her independence. It can take some time for her to warm up to people, but a patient adopter will be rewarded with lots of love.

"The best thing for Sweetie is to provide her with a small space, a room just for her with all of her things and letting her adjust slowly in that space," Kozak said. "She probably won't want to be touched for the first few weeks of her being home, and that's okay."

It'll be a treat to meet this sour patch cat! She'll be at the Humane Society Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.