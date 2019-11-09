Pets with Potential: Meet Trevor

Trevor is about one year old and came into the Humane Society of Chittenden County because his owners could no longer care for him.

He actually came in with his girlfriend, if you want to say that, and their litter of kittens. All of the kittens and the mom have gone onto amazing homes already, so Trevor is the one that is left out of the family.

He is an amazing cat. He does well with other cats. His history with dogs and children is unknown, but he has displayed a lot of lovable behavior.

Trevor would be a great lap cat, on his terms, like most cats. He is pretty independent, but again, he is a super love bug when you give him time to warm up to you.

Come down and visit Trevor today, Saturday, from 10 AM to 4 PM.