Pets with Potential: Meet Zoey

This week's Pet with Potential is Zoey. She is a 3-year old spayed female dog.

Zoey has been at the Humane Society of Chittenden County a few times now. She was originally brought in because she's a very high-energy dog and the previous owner just wasn't able to provide her with the exercise that she really needed.

She does have a little bit of nervousness when she meets new people and she can be a little bit wary of strangers. She can come across as a very confident dog, but a lot of the confidence can be her way of saying "I'm a little bit nervous, I need you to help me work through this." But, once she is comfortable with you, she is an amazing dog!

Zoey is super playful. She's definitely looking for a household that is going to give her a ton of exercise, a lot of time outside to run and play. She is also very smart, so food puzzles are a really fun thing for her to do when she is indoors. And she is definitely a really loving dog.

If you are interested in meeting with Zoey, stop into the Humane Society Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

