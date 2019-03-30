Pets with Potential: Meet Zoey, Nina, and Bella Boo

Our Christina Guessferd went back to the Humane Society of Chittenden County to meet this week's Pets with Potential.

Zoey, Nina, and Bella Boo all came from the same household. The playful pups have endured a tough past, but are looking ahead to a brighter future.

"They were found... with no food, no water. We're not sure how long they were left in there. They were in pretty rough shape when they got here and needed a lot of TLC from us," Animal Care Manager Triana Kozak said.

And she said that TLC is accompanied by a lot of patience.

"A lot of it is just giving them some quiet time, lots of really good food, attention on their terms, when they're ready. And sometimes it does take them weeks to get comfortable with us, but in their case, they actually came around fairly quickly." Kozak said.

The Humane Society is the only shelter in the area qualified to take care of animals coming from these conditions.

"We do work with local law enforcement with cruelty cases and neglect cases," Kozak said.

Though the three active, energetic dogs came from the same home, they do not need to get adopted together. However, Bella Boo and Nina very much enjoy each other's company. They would all fit into a home with other dogs, but their history with kids and cats is unknown.

Meet Zoey, Bella Boo, and Nina at the Humane Society between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday.