Last week's Pet with Potential has been adopted! The orange cat in his golden years named Jake jumped into his forever home this week. He got a second chance at finding a loving family, and this week's pet is hoping for the same.

It's take two for Zoey, who tore a ligament in her leg while zooming around the yard at the Humane Society of Chittenden County earlier this month.

Channel 3's Christina Guessferd visited the pup, who's now back up for adoption.