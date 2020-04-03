Pets with Potential: Following up with Muppet

We've introduced you to a lot of Pets with Potential waiting for their forever homes at the Humane Society of Chittenden County.

Now, we're going to start checking in with some of the pets and their new families to see how things are going.

We're starting with Muppet, who was adopted by Channel 3's own Christina Guessferd. Christina scooped her up last May when she was featured on Pets with Potential!

It's been almost a year now.

"It's like having a new baby in the house, but she is 12 years old, so I like to call her my little old lady, and we have learned a lot about each other. One of those things that I have learned is that she really likes this toy that grandma gave her, and she has so much energy for a 12-year-old dog. And I could not be more grateful to have taken that step to adopt her," Christina said.

We know Muppet isn't the only success story to come out of the Humane Society of Chittenden County, and we hope to bring you more.