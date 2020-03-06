Pets with Potential: Patches

This week's Pet with Potential is Patches!

She is a beautiful 13-year-old spayed female. She has been with us at the Humane Society of Chittenden County for a few months now. Unfortunately, her owner died, so we don't know a ton about her background, but we know she has been really sweet with us here.

When she arrived she did have pretty significant dental disease, so we did bring her in and had seven teeth extracted in a dental cleaning. She's much more comfortable now that she's had her dental work done.

She is looking for her next step in life. She has never lived with animals before, so she may or may not do well with dogs and cats. We do know she can be a little independent. She does like her space at times, but she is also incredibly playful. She loves to sit on peoples' laps, according to her file, rub on your legs, receive lots of treats and she loves to play with toys.

If you want to meet Patches, you can visit the Humane Society of Chittenden County on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Click here for more on Layla and other dogs at the Humane Society waiting for their forever homes.

