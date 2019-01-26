Pets with Potential: Piggy-Pal-Ooza

Last week's bachelor Pet with Potential is officially off the market! One lucky lady went to the Humane Society of Chittenden County to accept Sammy Davis Jr.'s rose. Don't worry, he found his special someone without having to break up any cat fights.

Right now, it's Piggy-Pal-Ooza at the shelter, which means you can adopt two guinea pigs for the price of one adoption fee, $40.

"We really value friendship here at HSCC, so it's really important for us that they're going home together," Customer Care Manager Triana Kozak said. "For these guys, they're already bonded, they love each other already."

Kozak said the shelter's guinea pigs are much more socialized than typical pigs, meaning they're comfortable with human touch. That said, some may be a little more skittish or prefer more independence than others.

"Just like us, just like cats and dogs, guinea pigs all have their own individual personalities," Kozak said.

She said "smallies," or small animals, are great with kids, but it's important to remember they are a little more delicate. They also need plenty of space to move and exercise.

If you'd like to take home a pair of guinea pig pals, meet them at the Humane Society from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.