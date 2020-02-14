Pets with Potential: Ralphie and Charlie

This week's Pets with Potential are Ralphie and Charlie, a bonded pair of friendly ferrets.

These boys are about 2 years old and they are waiting at the Humane Society of Chittenden County to meet you!

Most people don't know it, but ferrets are very friendly and they play like cats. They can actually catch the common cold from humans, as well!

Staffers at the Humane Society say these boys are really playful and they love to sleep together and cuddle. They have been exposed to cats and dogs, and the Humane Society says children would probably be a great match, as well.

If you want to visit Ralphie and Charlie, you can meet them at the Humane Society of Chittenden County on Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Click here to learn more about Ralphie and Charlie and other small pets at the Humane Society waiting for their forever homes.