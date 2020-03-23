Pets with Potential: Scotty

Meet this week's Pet with Potential-- Scotty.

Scotty arrived at the Humane Society of Chittenden County as a stray.

He's about 6 and is a very vocal, social boy. He is just neutered.

Scotty was a little rough around the edges when he first arrived at the shelter. Unfortunately, he was very matted so they had to give him a haircut.

He is FIV positive which just means that he has a compromised immune system, but he is not on any medication and he can live a perfectly long and natural and normal life as a cat.

Since he's a stray, they don't know if Scotty is good with other cats or dogs or children.

If you want to meet Scotty or other pets, go to the adopt page on the humane society's website and fill out the adopter profile. People will be counseled over the phone and pre-approved to adopt before making the appointment to come in and visit animals.

