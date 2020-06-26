Pets with Potential: Tequila

This week's Pet with Potential is Tequila, a beautiful spayed female cat who is about 12 years old.

Tequila arrived back at the Humane Society of Chittenden County recently after being adopted. She just wasn't a good fit for her previous home.

The Humane Society says she is incredibly sweet with everybody that she meets, she loves to sit on laps and she loves her treats.

They don't know a lot about her history because she was found as a stray originally. But one thing to consider about Tequila is that she is on a special prescription diet. They believe she is in the early stages of kidney disease, which is very common in senior cats. She is doing well on her prescription diet but it's something that she'll need to be on long term and she might need a few extra regular vet checkups to make sure that everything is still working properly.

If you want to meet Tequila or any of the other pets waiting for their forever homes, visit the Humane Society's website.