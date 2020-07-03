Pets with Potential: Whiskahs

This week's Pet with Potential is a larger than life lady named Whiskahs.

She is a spayed female, about 6 years old, and she arrived at the Humane Society of Chittenden County when her owners could no longer care for her.

She is a larger cat and she is super sweet. She is a little independent but likes attention on her terms. They say the way to her heart is definitely through food and treats. She loves food puzzles and catnip is one of her favorite things.

The Humane Society says she may do well with another cat friend or a dog friend with a very slow and proper introduction.

They say she would definitely enjoy lots of attention and some alone time, that way she can do her own thing and kind of figure things out on her own and in her new home.

To meet Whiskahs or any of the other animals waiting for their forever homes, visit the Humane Society's website.