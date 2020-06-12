Pets with Potential: Zeus

This week's Pet with Potential is a Zeus.

He's about 4 years old and he is a neutered male.

Zeus landed at the Humane Society of Chittenden County because he struggles with meeting some new people. But they say he is a super loving dog once he gets to know you-- a huge mush!

He enjoys being around his people, getting lots of love and attention. Zeus has made some really good dog friends at the Humane Society so he may have some good dog friends in the future. He's never lived with cats, so they don't know how he would do with a kitty friend at home.

The Humane Society is looking for an experienced home for Zeus, possibly people with some experience with larger breed dogs, and a home with no younger children due to how excited he can get and his size. He's well over 100 lbs.

You can visit the Humane Society's website to learn more about Zeus and other animals waiting for their forever homes.