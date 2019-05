Last week's Pet with Potential, Zoey, is still looking for her forever home. The playful pup is recovering from an injury, but will be ready to zoom around your yard in no time! She's up for adoption at the Humane Society of Chittenden County.

This week, Channel 3's Christina Guessferd visits the shelter to meet two cuddly cat companions, Fiona and Ron. One loves to cuddle, the other is pretty playful. Either way, they're inseparable.