Phantom gardener back at work in Rutland

A Rutland woman who calls herself the phantom gardener is back at it again!

Elaine Mullan has been weeding around the four Welcome to Rutland City signs and planting flowers over the past few days.

Mary Brown, the owner of the Timberloft Farm Store in West Rutland, donated the flowers.

Mullan has been taking care of forgotten gardens and flower beds over the years and hopes more people will start doing it, too.

"Anything to help Rutland look and feel better. We need this positivity in the world right now," Mullan said.

If you want to get involved, reach out to Mullan. You can call her at 802-282-7997.