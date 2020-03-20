Philadelphia man arrested in connection to Jeffersonville homicide

A Philadelphia man has been arrested in relation to a homicide in Jeffersonville.

WCAX told you earlier this month when Michael Haines was shot to death. Now, we have a little bit more information about what happened before that.

Police say Haines and Taylor Ruffin Herrington were hanging out in Burlington when Haines left him and went back to his home in Jeffersonville.

Officers say Herrington got a ride to the house and asked Haines for his duffel bag which Haines apparently threw over the back deck.

A short time later, Haines was on the phone with a trooper and said he had been shot.

Drugs are involved in this situation with police saying they found a large amount of heroin inside Haines' home.

Herrington is being charged with carrying and using a firearm during, and in relation to, a drug trafficking crime and planning to sell heroin.