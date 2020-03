Police arrested a Philadelphia man in connection with a homicide in Vermont earlier this month.

Taylor "Tee" Harrington, 34, faces charges in connection with the death of Michael Haines.

Haines, 39, was found dead at his Cambridge home on March 3. Police say he died of a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Harrington faces charges for carrying and using a firearm in a drug-trafficking related crime and for conspiracy to distribute heroin.