Phone scam hits Grafton County

Grafton County, New Hampshire, has been hit with a phone scam related to some law enforcement agencies.

The Grafton County Sheriff's Office says someone is calling around pretending to be a deputy and demanding money or personal information.

Unfortunately, they're spoofing the phone number so it looks like the call really is coming from the station.

The scammer may say something like you've missed jury duty or made some other mistake.

Authorities say don't fall for it, it's not real. They say anytime someone asks you to send money, be suspicious and don't do it.