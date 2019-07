Photo shows bear relaxing at New Hampshire hotel

It seems bears enjoy a good view just like any other visitor to the White Mountains.

A photo snapped on June 29 by an employee at the Omni Mount Washington Resort shows a black bear holding onto a rail on the veranda and looking out. The photo was taken around 5 a.m. and the employee, Sam Geesaman, said he had only wanted to get a photo of the sunrise.

Instead, he caught the bear as it climbed stairs in search of a trash can. The bear moved on after Gessaman loudly clapped and stomped.

New Hampshire routinely has reports of bears finding their way into homes, campgrounds and even apartment complexes. Last year, food shortages were blamed for a sharp increase in bear-human conflicts and the highest numbers of bear killings since 2014.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)