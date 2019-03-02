Picket line avoided at UVMMC

The deal was agreed on just a few hours before the deadline, Friday night, and avoids a potential picket line that was scheduled for Thursday.

Here is what we know :

The deal is for three years. The Union says Wages for tech professionals will have their base pay raised to 15 dollars an hour. The hospital says there will also be wage increases and market adjustments of 10% to 25% over that 3-year time period.

Negotiations began in December and the agreement was reached by Friday's deadline after seven bargaining sessions.

Nicole DiVita works as a technical nurse at the hospital, she says they are happy to have a contract.

"We were able to get some major wins in this contract - Compared to our other contacts - we were able to get urgent pay which touches base on our safe staffing issue and we were also able to stop floating from employees home units," said DiVita.

Chris Oliver, UVM Medical Center's Vice President of Clinical Services said in a statement, "We believe this agreement, which provides meaningful wage increases, recognizes the varied and vital work and dedication of the hospital's technical employees."

A ratification vote is expected next week

