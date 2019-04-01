Picking up the pieces after Stowe fires

John Keyes was awoken by a phone call at 3 a.m. Sunday. The business that he and his wife, Lynn, planned to open up in just a few weeks was up in flames.

"I was just finishing up some tile work. We had one more kitchen display coming," said Keyes, the owner of Labeau Kitchens and Baths.

Reporter Joe Carroll: Doesn't look good.

John Keyes: No, it doesn't.

Now, he's salvaging what he can.

"This was going to be a fancy shower display," Keyes said as he drilled.

He says he's lucky; they have another location in Burlington to work out of for the near future.

"It's just a matter of starting over, redoing it again," he said.

There were four other businesses in the plaza on South Main Street. Their future is in question.

The Vermont State Police Fire Investigation Unit says the fire started in the basement and quickly spread up to the roof. The building is a total loss.

But this wasn't the only fire in Stowe that night.

"It started over there and followed all the electric work over here," said Cindy Weber, the library director for Stowe.

Weber says an alarm notified the fire department of smoke in the building. Officials haven't said if the fires are related but both calls came in within minutes of each other.

"Very discouraging, another kick in the gut. So, yeah, not good," Weber said.

Just this past December the library was flooded by a dysfunctional sprinkler system. The town's library has been in the town hall since.

The damage from the fire didn't spread into the building, but the estimate is $10,000 in smoke damage.

Joe Carroll: Is the town kind of on the edge a little bit?

Cindy Weber: I can't comment on that. It's certainly disconcerting.

Neither the police chief nor fire chief would comment on the origins of the fires. They say that part of the investigation is being handled by the state police. But for now, only questions remain.