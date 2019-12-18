Pickleball finds new home court in Vermont

Pickleball is a sport that combines elements of racket games like badminton and tennis. According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, it's the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. with close to three million players and a 12% increase over the last year.

There are pickleball clubs across our area, but in Vermont, there hasn't been a dedicated site for players to score points, until now. Scott Fleishman takes us there.

Four new pickleball courts were a hit during Wednesday's open house at the Edge in South Burlington.

"We are so excited," said Sasha Fisher of the Edge. "You can be any age, any ability and it's easy to learn. Once you get a lesson and get the basics, we can get you on the court immediately."

The pickup basketball games that used to take place here have now moved to the Essex facility so this growing sport can have a permanent home.

"This is amazing, Vermont has needed this," said Karen Venner, a pickleball player.

Venner's story is similar to the thousands of other players from across the country who were athletes growing up but had to take time off to raise families, before finding pickleball later in life.

"I play with my own little group, but it's maybe 15 to 20 people, and so this is showing you how many people are out there who want to play pickleball at all different levels," Venner said.

With open houses for these committed courts Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Friday from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m., the new year should produce a Pickleball popularity spike.

For more information contact: pickleball@edgevt.com