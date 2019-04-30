Picklemania: Not just for snacking anymore

Pickles aren't just a side dish anymore -- they seem to be popping up everywhere.

It's pickle paradise at the pickle guy in New York, where you'll find a wide variety. But one of the hottest items isn't the pickles themselves.

Reporter Hilary Lane: So people are coming in and buying pickle juice?

Alan Kaufman: All the time.

Store owner Alan Kaufman says the juice has become a popular hangover treatment. And fitness fanatics buy it believing the sodium and potassium inside help muscles recover. But some people like Bridgette Barkin just like it for the taste.

Bridgette Barkin: Pickle juice is so refreshing.

Reporter Hilary Lane: What do you like about it?

Bridgette Barkin: There's something about the tartness.

Pickles are also starting to pop up in all sorts of products. From pickle-flavored popcorn to vodka cotton candy. And even pickle bouquets for that special someone.

At one New York restaurant, pickle ice cream is a top seller.

"Always tell my family and friends, because pickle ice cream does sound a little funny. It sounds gross, but I am like, 'No, it's the best thing ever,'" said Jessica Sanchez.

Kaufman, who's been in the pickle business for 38 years, is keeping up with the times and now pickles 40 different items including sweet onions, pineapple, and mango. "We pickle everything here. If it can be pickled, we do it," he said.

The famous pickle company Vlasic has just announced it will release pickle chips. Pickles will be vacuum fried and have the same consistency as potato chips.

You could say this trend is 'the real dill.'