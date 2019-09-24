Pico wins permit to expand snowmaking

Pico Mountain has been approved for its single largest upgrade since Killington bought the ski area 20 years ago.

Pico has received a land-use permit from the state to extend the snowmaking pipeline at Killington to Pico.

The improvements will give Pico unlimited access to Killington's water supply, which mountain officials say will greatly increase snowmaking capacity at Pico.

The project, which is estimated to cost around $2.1 million will include improvements to Pico's pump house.

It will be completed in two phases but mountain officials say skiers and riders will notice a difference this season.