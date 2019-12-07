Pico’s earliest opening in 20 years

Pico Mountain is having its earliest opening in 20 years. Today, Pico season pass holders get to enjoy the slopes and a complimentary lunch.

The resort plans to run the Golden Express Quad, Summit Express Quad and Little Pico Triple.

Pass holders can enjoy this weekend, but the mountain will close again Monday through Thursday until they reopen December 13 for normal operations.

Since installing a new pipeline, the mountain has been able to recharge their machine more frequently allowing then to make more snow and to open early.