Picture of Positivity: 4-year-old helps cook for Corrections workers

Andre McGrail, 4, wanted to give Corrections workers at the jail in St. Johnsbury a home-cooked meal.

That's because he heard that 40 of them are staying at a hotel so they don't take COVID-19 home to their families after work. A lot of inmates with confirmed cases are being housed at that prison right now.

So his mom helped Andre make chop suey and muffins. They delivered bread, eggs and cereal, too.

The Corrections workers were so touched, they made Andre an honorary junior DOC officer! He even got a badge!

And after meeting Corrections Ofc. Brad Urie, Andre said, "Now I'm a guard, just like Brad!"

