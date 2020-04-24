Picture of Positivity: St. Albans eatery's meal deal

The owner of Twiggs restaurant in St. Albans is known for wearing his "free hugs" shirts, but with hugs on hold right now, he and his team decided to give out free meals instead.

They gave out 1,600 Wedneday night. Cars were lined up for hours for a spaghetti dinner. Here was the deal -- customers got one meal for free, and a second meal also for free if they delivered it to someone who's stuck at home.

Even some little helpers got in on the generosity delivering meals. How awesome is that?

