Pilot program to allow visits at limited NY hospitals

Sixteen hospitals in New York state will allow visitors as part of a pilot program addressing the heartbreak of COVID-19 patients isolated from their families and friends.

Cuomo said visits under the two-week pilot program will be time-limited. Visitors will need to wear protective equipment and will be subject to temperature and symptom checks. Cuomo also says the state will allow Memorial Day ceremonies with up to 10 people despite statewide lockdown rules.

The governor said ceremonies marking the Monday holiday with 10 or fewer people will be allowed by the state, but at the discretion of local governments.

