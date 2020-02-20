Pilot project embeds mental health officer at state police barracks

Police involved shootings in Vermont are on the rise and state officials say the problem is compounded by a strain on the mental health system.

Vermont State Police have been involved in 44 shootings since 1977, with just four happening last year. At his weekly press conference, Governor Phil Scott highlighted an initiative which he says can help bridge the gap between mental health crises and police involved shootings.

Experts say many suspects in police shootings are experiencing mental health problems. Scott says a pilot program at the state police barracks in St. Albans could help. For the past several months, a mental health expert who also doubles as a state trooper has been embedded within the department. The idea is when arriving on a scene with a subject who's mentally unstable, the expert can advise other officers on how to de-escalate the situation. Scott says he wants to expand the initiative to every barracks in the state.

"There's no one single answer, but across the board we have to be aware that mental health is continuing to be a driver in some of these answers that we're facing today," Scott said.

It's unclear how much it would cost to expand the pilot project to other barracks, but the governor says it can be done within existing resources.

Meanwhile, the state's mental health system is being squeezed in other ways. The Brattleboro Retreat is in a financial crisis and the state has refused to bail it out. State officials this week also said that a new 25-bed mental health facility in Berlin will be delayed by two years because of the increased $150 million price tag.

