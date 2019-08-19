Pilot project pulling phosphorus out of farm runoff

An update on efforts to get phosphorus out of Vermont's waters. We told you last fall that the state awarded $240,000 to six companies to come up with creative solutions to our water quality problems. Nearly a year in, we're learning some of the pilot projects appear to be working. Our Cat Viglienzoni visited a farm to see how one of them works.

Morgan Churchill milks 120 cows at the Wonder Why Farm in Cabot. His farm is also the site of one of the state's phosphorus innovation challenge pilot projects.

"It was kind of one of those late-night party things," Churchill said with a laugh.

A late-night discussion on water quality led him to the team at Green State Biochar.

Roger Pion showed us the biochar. More than three tons of it are buried under the ground at the farm.

The filter sits between the settling pond for the effluent from the milking machines. Water runs through it before it goes to the pasture. The charcoal's pores capture the phosphorus as it does.

They check the progress through samples. Comparing the water before to after.

Looking at the two tubes side by side you can pretty clearly-- pun intended-- see the difference. The before tube is a lot murkier while the after one looks pretty clear.

However, they say the real test comes from the smell. One smells like regular pond water. The other smells pretty pungent.

"The last test that we took out of here, I'm at 98 percent capture," Pion said. "Hey, if I can get that last 2 percent, that would be the bomb."

He estimates it cost $15,000 or so for the setup here and expects this batch of biochar to last six months. He got $30,000 from the state in the Phosphorus Innovation Challenge, so he has tests running at two farms.

"We're encouraged by their early results," Vt. Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts said.

Tebbetts says his agency has been visiting the pilot projects this summer. He says even if some of them don't scale up, the state's investment is worth it.

"We have to be innovative in what we do; we have to experiment. And sometimes you have to spend money to find out, 'Hey, that's not going to work.' Some of this stuff may not work, some of it may work. But you have to put the dollars into it to make it happen. And I think it's money well-spent," Tebbetts said.

Churchill says he'd encourage other farms to invest in biochar because it's saving him money, too, not having to haul wastewater to far off fields.

"I wanted to try something different. I wanted to do something that would save money-- not only for the farmers but taxpayers, too," Churchill said.

The biochar filters are currently being assessed to see whether they're eligible for the Best Management Practices for farms. If they are approved, Green State Biochar says the state would cover 90 percent of the installation costs for farms. It's not clear how much the systems would cost to maintain.