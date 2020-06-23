Pink slips Tuesday at National Life

National Life has laid off 53 employees in Vermont.

The insurance company says the layoffs were in response to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus.

In a press release, National Life's Chairman, CEO and President Mehran Assadi said: "Our departing employees have each played a meaningful role at National Life and the painful need to address current realities does not diminish their contributions... I thank each one for their service to the Company."

Assadi says National Life doesn't anticipate any further layoffs.