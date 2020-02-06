Pittsford considers second amendment sanctuaries

It was one sentence in one paragraph that caused concern.

It raises the question of who has the ultimate authority to legislate gun ownership.

The Town of Pittsford is split on making it a second amendment sanctuary city.

Those in favor argue this resolution is needed saying the right to keep and bear arms is in jeopardy.

”Absolutely," Clarence Greeno said, who supports the 2nd Amendment Sanctuary. "When you’ve got people running for president saying that they’ll spend $1 billion to shut it down, it’s under attack.”

Other people are worried about unintended consequences.

“It will be misunderstood," Steve Belcher said, who doesn't support the 2nd Amendment Sanctuary. "In Virginia, there already running around saying 'oh this means we don’t have to obey any laws in a sanctuary city,' and that’s a recipe for trouble.”

Selectboard members said they unanimously support the 2nd amendment, but they had one hesitation with the proposal. The town manager says one paragraph suggests “any infringement on the second amendment by the federal or state governments would be declared null and void.”

"We’ve had input from the Vermont League of cities and town and the attorney generals office which states that would not be effective because the select board does not have the authority to render a state or federal law as null and void," Pittsford Town Manager John Haverstock said.

Ultimately, four out of five selectboard members signed it saying it's a symbol of protecting the 2nd amendment.

There's still a chance for neighbors to speak out, another public meeting will be held at Lothrop Elementary School on March 2nd at 6:30 PM.

Haverstock says there could also be a final vote that night.