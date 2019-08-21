Plague-ridden prairie dogs force Phish to cancel camping

Some Phish fans are beyond disappointed-- and it's all because of prairie dogs.

"I definitely wanted to crawl into my room and cry for a minute with my cat," Phish fan Coral Amayi said.

Plague-infested fleas have hit prairie dogs around parts of Colorado, including in the fields surrounding Phish's Labor Day Weekend festival site in Denver.

The concert will still go on as planned but camping there is banned. Between 2,000 and 3,000 fans had been expected to camp there. The band broke the news to fans on its website Tuesday.

Vendors will also be banned from bringing their goods into the park.

There have been no human cases of plague in the area.