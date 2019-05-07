Plan to repair Plattsburgh pedestrian bridge a go

Plattsburgh officials are optimistic the Webb Island Footbridge will reopen before the end of this year.

After months of back and forth between the city and the school board, the school board decided to go ahead with its own plan.

Originally, it wanted to pay for short-term fixes and the city would maintain it from there. But the city said if it were to have ownership, it wanted long-term fixes.

The cost for immediate repairs is about $450,000, which the school district already got from the state with help from Sen. Betty Little and Assemblyman Billy Jones.

A study shows many people use the bridge, not just students, so the district says it's a win-win.

"The recent inspection or reinspection of the bridge didn't show or yield any greater deterioration than that which was already that was understood, so were hopeful about that," said Jay LeBrun, the superintendent of the Plattsburgh City School District.

LeBrun hopes the bridge will be ready to use by summer, but New York's School Board Association has to approve the plans before construction can start.