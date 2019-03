An update on the Webb Island Footbridge in the city of Plattsburgh.

The city was waiting on the school board's decision to fix it up the pedestrian bridge which was closed in November 2017. The board decided Tuesday night to push things forward. Now, the plan goes to the City Council for a final vote.

Students often use the bridge to walk to school.

The city is set to get nearly half a million dollars from the state for the repairs.