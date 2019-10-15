Plane goes off runway at Lebanon airport

A plane went off the runway on Tuesday at the airport in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

We're told that at about 3 p.m., a single-engine plane went off the runway into the safety area at the airport.

Multiple crews, including police and fire, responded to the scene. But within a matter of minutes of the first call, first responders were leaving the scene.

"Fire units and airport personnel responded. The operator of the plane, the pilot is fine, he's got some minor scratches. The plane is disabled at this point due to some prop damage," Lebanon Fire Chief Chris Christopoulos said.

The FAA and New Hampshire Department of Transportation have been notified.

Both runways were shut down temporarily as first responders assessed the scene.