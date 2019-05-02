Plane headed to Burlington crashes in Pennsylvania, leaves two dead

At least two people are dead from a small plane crash in Pennsylvania that was headed to the Burlington International Airport.

The plane took off from University Park Airport in Pennsylvania Wednesday. Authorities say the Cessna crashed into the side of Sandy Ridge Mountain in Taylor Township, Pennsylvania around 1 p.m. It took first responders an hour and-a-half to find it.

"The fog was down and covered up the tops of the trees, and about that time we heard him crash into the tops and then just a few minutes later there was an explosion, so we called 911 right away," said Kay Christine, who witnessed the crash.

The area was heavily wooded, and rescue crews needed to use all-terrain vehicles to reach the site.

The FAA will take over the investigation.