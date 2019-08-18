Planned Parenthood may be forced to exit Title X

Planned Parenthood may be forced to exit the Title X, family planning program by August 19 unless, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals intervenes.

About 11,000 Vermonters take part in the Title X program through Planned Parenthood. If the court does not intervene, the people taking part in the program will no longer be covered.

The gag rule makes it illegal for any provider of the Title X program to tell patients how or where to access abortions.

Title X is the nation's only dedicated program for affordable birth control, cancer screenings, STI testing and other essential reproductive health care.

