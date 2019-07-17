Planned Parenthood poised to lose Title X funding

Planned Parenthood will be losing money as a Trump administration rule that restricts funding for organizations offering abortions goes into effect, and that includes around our region.

Title X is a federal program that funds birth control and reproductive health services for low-income families. It does not pay for abortions. A new gag-rule placed on Title X prevents medical providers from even talking to patients about abortions.

Planned Parenthood refuses to tell their medical providers to limit or lie about the full range of options present to their patients, so they will no longer receive any federal funding.

"Title X may not be used actually for any abortion procedure or an abortion pill. Almost the entire health care community, I think I can say, is opposed to the gag rule because it's a direct violation of medical ethics," said Planned Parenthood's Lucy Leriche.

In the past, Title X funds contributed to just shy of $1 million worth of care to over ten thousand low-income Vermonters.