Planned parenthood offering telehealth service

Planned Parenthood in Burlington has launched a new service during the coronavirus Pandemic.

The telehealth service will allow patients to connect directly to their health care providers, and it will allow the health care providers to answer questions, manage prescriptions, and help with any and all sexual and reproductive health care needs remotely via phone or private video conference.

Planned Parenthood says this new service allows them to continue to provide all their essential care practices to their patients.

"Their privacy remains a top priority for us, and we have been able to meet their needs by phone, video, and when necessary, in person," Communications Director, Eileen Sullivan said.