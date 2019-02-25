Planned paving of potholed road to start in 2 years

The Vermont Agency of Transportation says it plans to start repaving a potholed section of Route 2 between Plainfield and Danville in two years.

The Marshfield town clerk had asked the state earlier this month about the repaving plan, writing in an email that "cars are swerving into the other lane to avoid the giant holes."

The Times Argus reports that Chad Allen, the director of the agency's Asset Management Bureau, wrote back saying the agency knows of the current condition. He says road crews have been authorized to make repairs and patch the road.

He says a pavement resurfacing project is planned in the beginning of 2021 with construction to be completed by 2023. But he says funding limitations could push the project beyond that time frame.

2/24/2019 11:59:53 AM (GMT -5:00)